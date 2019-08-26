Gordon Brown calls for independent inquiry into impact of no-deal Brexit

Labour former prime minister Gordon Brown has called for Parliament to order an independent inquiry into the consequences of a no-deal withdrawal from the EU.

Mr Brown said MPs should seize control of the House of Commons agenda to ensure the full impact of leaving the EU without an agreement is made clear.

Referring to MPs, Mr Brown told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think what they should do is agree that they take over the business of the House of Commons for a day, as they did before, pass a law that says that the Government must instruct and produce an independent report on the consequences of a no-deal.

“And that should be before the House of Commons before we ever go ahead.

“That would be a sensible way forward.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted Britain will quit the EU by October 31 with or without a deal with Brussels.