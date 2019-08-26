Donald Trump casts doubt on Boris Johnson striking EU Brexit deal

Donald Trump has suggested that Boris Johnson may be unable to reach a Brexit deal with the European Union but insisted he would be a “great Prime Minister”.

The US president, who was speaking as the Prime Minister’s first international summit came to an end, warned that the EU would be tough to negotiate with.

“They may have to get out, they may not make a deal,” Mr Trump said at the close of the G7 summit in Biarritz.

“The European Union is very tough to make deals with – just ask Theresa May.”

US President Donald Trump (Jeff J Mitchell/AP)

Mr Trump, who held a first formal meeting with Mr Johnson on Sunday, said he poked fun at the Prime Minister over the time it had taken him to finally get into Number 10.

“I really believe that Boris Johnson will be a great Prime Minister,” he said.

“We really like each other. And we had a great two and a half days.

“I have been waiting for him to be Prime Minister for about six years.

“I told him, ‘what took you so long?'”

He added: “I think his time is right, it’s the right time for Boris.”