Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: More fun in the sun as Britain basks in bank holiday heatwave

UK News | Published:

Experts have warned the public to stay hydrated.

People on Bournemouth beach

Sunseekers are enjoying Britain’s hottest August bank holiday weekend.

Woman on Bournemouth beach
(Adam Davy/PA)

The previous best late August bank holiday temperature before this weekend was 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow in 2001.

Sunseekers at Bournemouth beach
Temperatures were tipped to reach as high as 33C (91.4F) (Adam Davy/PA)

Temperatures were still climbing when the previous record high was broken as 31.6C (88.9F) was recorded at Heathrow at about 1pm, the Met Office said.

(Adam Davy/PA)
(Adam Davy/PA)
A woman shelters under a coat during a punt ride
A woman shelters under a coat during a punt ride along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

(Adam Davy/PA)
(Adam Davy/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News