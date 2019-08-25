Advertising
In Pictures: More fun in the sun as Britain basks in bank holiday heatwave
Experts have warned the public to stay hydrated.
Sunseekers are enjoying Britain’s hottest August bank holiday weekend.
The previous best late August bank holiday temperature before this weekend was 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow in 2001.
Temperatures were still climbing when the previous record high was broken as 31.6C (88.9F) was recorded at Heathrow at about 1pm, the Met Office said.
