Shoppers left ‘terrified’ as man smashes shop window with bike

Shoppers were left “terrified” when a bare-chested man smashed a supermarket window with a bicycle after a fracas with a security guard.

Dramatic video footage shows customers cowering inside the Tesco Metro store in Portobello Road in Notting Hill, west London.

A witness said violence erupted at around 9pm on Friday after three drunk men entered the shop and had a scuffle with a security guard.

Tesco staff closed the door before one of the men, who was not wearing a top, began to attack the glass.

“Everybody was terrified because there were people, especially the ladies, who could not understand if it was just one person,” the witness said.

“When they closed the door all the people in the back of the store who were shopping moved to the front.

“They couldn’t realise if it was one guy or a gang, so they were basically terrified. All the staff were telling them to stay away. There was a moment of panic.”

Scotland Yard said officers attended the scene after reports of a man causing criminal damage.

“It was reported that a man was using a bicycle to smash the glass door at the front of the store,” the force said.

“A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray. He has been taken into custody. Enquiries continue.”