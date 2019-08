Hordes of marauding Vikings have descended on a coastal town in Yorkshire.

About 200 Vikings pitched authentic tents in the grounds of Whitby Abbey to form a living history event that included battle re-enactments as well as period cooking and crafts.

Invading Vikings ascend Whitby’s famous 199 steps (Danny Lawson/PA)

Young warriors are sent to collect water (Danny Lawson/PA)

A shaft of sunlight passes through an opening in a tent to illuminate Viking re-enactors camping with their dog (Danny Lawson/PA)

A Viking keeps watch as food is prepared in the background (Danny Lawson/PA)