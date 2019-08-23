‘Ugly’ abandoned dog finally finds a new owner

An abandoned dog who struggled to find a new home because people thought she was “ugly” is now living life to the fullest after she was adopted.

Morissa, a 13-year-old hairless Chinese crested dog, has a number of health problems including failing eyesight.

Staff at the RSPCA’s Danaher Animal Home near Braintree in Essex said she struggled to find a new home “because potential adopters thought she was ugly”.

Rio Maye, 28, adopted hairless Chinese crested dog Morticia, right, to live with her and her chihuahua called Pea (RSPCA/ PA)

But when 28-year-old Rio Maye, from Wilstead in Bedfordshire, visited Morissa it was love at first sight.

Ms Maye has renamed her adopted dog Morticia and brought her home to live with her 14-year-old chihuahua called Pea.

“Morticia settled in straight away. She was so thrilled with her new bed that she dived straight into it and rolled around in joy,” Ms Maye said.

“We introduced her to Pea – her new best friend – and our horses.

“She spends lots of her time pottering through the fields and loves to walk through the hills and woods.

“She is almost blind but she listens to me talking to her and when I call for her she is incredibly alert.

Morticia has been adopted, despite fears potential new owners would be put off by her ‘ugly’ looks (RSPCA/PA)

“She has memorised the furniture and snack station but does have the occasional stare at a wall thinking it’s a window – we try not to giggle.

“Mort loves nothing more than being right beside me, she follows me everywhere and when I return home from work she is overcome with excitement that she throws her paws in the air and jumps for me to pick her up and cuddle her.

“I take Mort everywhere with me and have recently purchased a pushchair, as some days we can be out for hours.

“She loves the pushchair and we recently found ourselves at a festival where she enjoyed watching the band from the comfort of her shaded pram.

“Morticia has a love for life that extends to everyone,” she added.

“I really am the luckiest person to have found her and hope for many more years of happiness. She’s a huge part of my little family and we make sure every day is spent living life to the fullest.”

Ms Maye said she wants to encourage more people to rehome senior dogs and has started an Instagram page, @littleseniormoments, to spread her message.

The RSPCA’s Essex South, Southend and District branch said on Tuesday that it was also trying to rehome a one-eyed dog called Ugly Betty and staff feared that potential owners “may be put off by her unusual looks”.