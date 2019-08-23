Newspaper becomes Ed Sheeran Daily Times in tribute to local superstar

Ed Sheeran’s local newspaper has changed its name for the first time in its 145-year history to honour the star who continues to champion his home county of Suffolk.

The East Anglian Daily Times has become the Ed Sheeran Daily Times for one day only, celebrating the singer-songwriter’s four homecoming gigs in Ipswich.

Sheeran has given free tickets to one of the shows to all pupils and staff at his former school, Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham.

The East Anglian Daily Times has changed its name for the first time in 145 years (East Anglian Daily Times/ PA)

It comes as a free exhibition curated by the 28-year-old’s father John Sheeran was launched in Ipswich.

The display, called Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk, charts the singer’s journey from schoolboy to global superstar.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said the homecoming gigs have been “long-awaited in Suffolk”.

“It’s been remarkable to document his rise to becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world,” he said.

“So we wanted to do something special to mark these concerts.”

The first of the homecoming gigs at Chantry Park is on Friday.