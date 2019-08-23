Early fog before bank holiday weekend heatwave

Much of the UK is waking up to early-morning fog – but conditions will improve as the day gets hotter.

The temperature ranged from 11C (52F) to 15C (59F) at 5.30am and is expected to rise to a maximum of 28C (82F) later on Friday.

“People up early will notice the fog and will need to be careful while driving,” Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said.

He added that as the temperature rises “the fog will become very patchy and should not really affect traffic”.

Friday is expected to see five million drivers embarking on journeys for a holiday or day-trip ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The roads are expected to be busiest after 11am, however, when the fog should have gone.

From Friday afternoon, south-easterly winds will draw warm air from Europe towards the UK, bringing rising temperatures along with dry and settled weather.

Temperatures will rise to 26C (78.8F) in London and 24C (75.2F) in Cardiff and the rest of the UK will be largely dry with lots of sunshine, according to the Met Office.

In Scotland, however, there will be a series of showers with the north-west being the most affected area.

Some dense patches of #fog likely across southern areas on #FridayMorning. Elsewhere, mainly dry but there will still be some rain in the far northwest pic.twitter.com/U8uyAibbkQ — Met Office (@metoffice) August 22, 2019

By Monday, temperatures may reach 33C (91.4F) in southern England – which would set a new record for the late bank holiday weekend.

The highest record temperature for the late August bank holiday weekend is 31.5C (88.7F) at Heathrow Airport in 2001.

The sunny spell could set a swathe of new records around the country, with the current hottest late summer bank holiday in Wales standing at 27.3C (81.1F) at Velindre, Powys, in 2013.

The Northern Ireland record is 27C (80.6F) recorded in Knockaraven, Co Fermanagh in 2003.

Monday is not a bank holiday in Scotland.