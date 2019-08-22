Woman, 93, dies from ‘broken heart syndrome’ following burglary

A 93-year-old pensioner has died from “broken heart syndrome” after she suffered PTSD when her home was burgled two months ago.

Betty Munroe was pronounced dead on Wednesday after three men forced their way into her home on June 11, Northamptonshire Police said.

The burglars gained entry to the back door using garden shears at around 11pm and stole all of her jewellery, including her late husband’s watch, her purse, bank cards, and a gold chain from around her neck.

They confronted Ms Munroe at her home on Kettering Road North, Northampton, telling her they were police officers before ransacking the house in front of her.

Police said her health deteriorated very quickly after the incident and she was diagnosed with PTSD following repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, being sick and being unable to stop shaking.

She was taken to hospital with heart trouble and was eventually diagnosed with Takotsubo Syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome, before her death on Wednesday.

In a statement, Ms Munroe’s family said: “The distressing circumstances of our lovely mum’s death have caused us so much sorrow.

“Before the burglary, she was happy and living independently in her home of 56 years.

“The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on.

“All the generations of our family who owe her so much are bereft at her death.”

*Please RT and anyone with information, please do contact us* Family tribute released following the death of 93-year-old burglary victim who died after being diagnosed with Takotsubo Syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome: https://t.co/oNFClZdL3I pic.twitter.com/D9vW2RkGo2 — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) August 22, 2019

Detective Inspector Simon Barnes of Northampton CID said: “This is one of the saddest cases I have come across during my career and a stark reminder of how deeply a burglary can affect a victim.

“Betty was in good health before this incident but she deteriorated very quickly after it and sadly died in her care home this week, surrounded by her family.

“I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has any information about the burglary in June to please contact us, no matter how insignificant you think your information might be.”