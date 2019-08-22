What the papers say – August 22

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit dealings on his trip to Germany dominate Thursday’s newspapers.

In a theme common across today’s papers, The Guardian says Angela Merkel has challenged Mr Johnson to come up with a solution to avert a no-deal Brexit “in the next 30 days”, putting responsibility for stopping the UK crashing out of the EU firmly at the Conservative leader’s door, while The Mirror covers similar ground.

Guardian front page, Thursday 22 August 2019: Merkel gives PM 30-day deadline to avert no deal pic.twitter.com/DcjkM2twhV — The Guardian (@guardian) August 21, 2019

The Independent also reports on Ms Merkel giving the UK a 30-day deadline for a Brexit deal, as does The Times.

The Times 22/8/2019Angela Merkel suggested that it was still possible to avoid a no-deal Brexit, challenging Boris Johnson to come up with an alternative to the Irish backstop within 30 days. Photo : Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday #reuters @thetimes pic.twitter.com/VbBl8HZbxy — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 21, 2019

The i says the Prime Minister accepts the German Chancellor’s “very blistering timetable” to break the Irish backstop impasse.

Advertising

The Daily Express reports that Mr Johnson won a major concession from Angela Merkel last night when she gave him a month to propose an alternative to the border backstop.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – @BorisJohnson welcomes new deadline to finally find #Brexit solution– Proof that the older generation pays its way– Why we just can't get enough of #DowntonAbbey #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ajQkRyylKB — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 21, 2019

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson received a Brexit boost after Ms Merkel said the Irish backstop could be ditched.

Advertising

The Sun leads with a story on a tanning addict who was refused a £70,000 loan for his dream home after mortgage brokers discovered his £500-a-month obsession.

Tomorrow's front page: Tan addict was refused a £70,000 loan for his dream home after mortgage brokers discovered his £500-a-month obsession. https://t.co/xL7UB4DgOk pic.twitter.com/DfYeZtOCcO — The Sun (@TheSun) August 21, 2019

The Financial Times says falling debt costs are raising the pressure for more spending on public projects.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 22 August https://t.co/AlzPRLHQbb pic.twitter.com/ZR1cosSbKW — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 21, 2019

The Daily Star reports that a football pundit blames the “VAR handball chaos” on Brexit.