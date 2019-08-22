Menu

Two arrested after wax heads stolen from Dublin museum

UK News | Published:

A man and a woman have appeared in court.

A wax head, as police were investigating a report of stolen property from the Dublin Wax Museum

Two people have been arrested after three wax heads were stolen from a museum in Dublin.

Irish police investigating a report of stolen property from the Dublin Wax Museum said a man and a woman, both aged in their thirties, had been stopped while carrying one of the wax heads and detained.

The other two heads were recovered by members of the public.

The pair appeared before the Courts of Justice on Thursday.

A spokesman for gardai at Pearse Street station said: “This matter is before the courts and we are not in a position to comment further.”

