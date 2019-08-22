ITV chief condemns ‘absolutely disgusting’ abuse aimed at Love Island stars

An ITV chief has branded the abuse some Love Island contestants receive on social media as “absolutely disgusting”.

Managing director Angela Jain said the online world creates a “febrile atmosphere” and advised contestants to “take a break from it”.

The media chief told an Edinburgh TV Festival panel covering the duty of care of broadcasters that her channel had improved its reality TV aftercare.

The ITV’s managing director and presenter Jeff Brazier are among those on this #EdTVFest panel discussing the hot topic of duty of care in reality TV pic.twitter.com/BlSo7Y4O1R — Alex Green (@alexjohngreen) August 22, 2019

She said: “(Contestants) are not all social media savvy. Some don’t come in with millions of followers.

“What we have introduced now is social media training for all of them when they come out.

“Some of the stuff that is said to islanders direct into their accounts is absolutely disgusting.

“We sort of give them the advice we used to give talent – and we still give talent sometimes – along with their management and professional representation.”

Advertising

Mike Thalassitis (Ian West/PA)

She added: “Sometimes it’s quite good to take a break from it. It is such a febrile atmosphere.

“It’s so visceral, it’s so direct and it’s straight at you – and some of it is frankly disgusting and shouldn’t be allowed.”

The deaths of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis led to increased scrutiny on ITV over the reality show’s aftercare.

The broadcaster recently announced an enhanced duty of care process for participants on the show, including a minimum of eight therapy sessions.