In Pictures: Spy some heritage on Salisbury Cathedral tour
Visitors are invited to see the famous spire, said to have been on the to-do list of two Russian agents accused in the Skripal poisoning case.
Salisbury Cathedral is inviting the public to take the Tower Tour, passing through the vaulted roof space, past medieval stained glass and through the inner workings of the 13th century landmark.
Visitors can also climb to the base of the 123-metre spire, which was said to have been on the to-do list of two Russians accused of the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia last year in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.
