In Pictures: Spy some heritage on Salisbury Cathedral tour

Salisbury Cathedral is inviting the public to take the Tower Tour, passing through the vaulted roof space, past medieval stained glass and through the inner workings of the 13th century landmark.

Visitors can also climb to the base of the 123-metre spire, which was said to have been on the to-do list of two Russians accused of the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia last year in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The Wiltshire cathedral is inviting visitors to tour its famous spire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Visitors look up at early 14th century timber-frame scaffold inside the spire (Ben Birchall/PA)

The tour involves some narrow passageways (Ben Birchall/PA)

The spectacular west window (Ben Birchall/PA)

The interior is reflected in the font (Ben Birchall/PA)

Walking through the vaulted roof space past medieval and Tudor timbers holding up the roof above the nave (Ben Birchall/PA)

Messages engraved on leaded glass windows, which were fitted as part of a fundraising drive in the 1990s (Ben Birchall/PA)

A view along the nave (Ben Birchall/PA)

Visitors in the bell tower, which houses five working bells and the internal timber structure holding up the uppermost level of the tower (Ben Birchall/PA)

The hour bell (Ben Birchall/PA)

Tour guide Ruth Desborough shows visitors the vaulted roof space above the nave (Ben Birchall/PA)