In Pictures: Spy some heritage on Salisbury Cathedral tour

UK News | Published:

Visitors are invited to see the famous spire, said to have been on the to-do list of two Russian agents accused in the Skripal poisoning case.

Tower Tour guide Ruth Desborough

Salisbury Cathedral is inviting the public to take the Tower Tour, passing through the vaulted roof space, past medieval stained glass and through the inner workings of the 13th century landmark.

Visitors can also climb to the base of the 123-metre spire, which was said to have been on the to-do list of two Russians accused of the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia last year in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
The Wiltshire cathedral is inviting visitors to tour its famous spire (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
Visitors look up at early 14th century timber-frame scaffold inside the spire (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
The tour involves some narrow passageways (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
The spectacular west window (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
The interior is reflected in the font (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
Walking through the vaulted roof space past medieval and Tudor timbers holding up the roof above the nave (Ben Birchall/PA)

Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
Messages engraved on leaded glass windows, which were fitted as part of a fundraising drive in the 1990s (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
A view along the nave (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
Visitors in the bell tower, which houses five working bells and the internal timber structure holding up the uppermost level of the tower (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
The hour bell (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
Tour guide Ruth Desborough shows visitors the vaulted roof space above the nave (Ben Birchall/PA)
Salisbury Cathedral Tower Tour
And finally, after climbing 332 mainly spiral steps, the view makes it all worthwhile (Ben Birchall/PA)
