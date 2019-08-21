What the papers say – August 21

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s likely Brexit dealings on his trip to Germany dominate Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Guardian and The Independent report on the likely backlash the Prime Minister will face over his Brexit demands on his German visit.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 21 August 2019: Johnson heads to Europe after call to ditch backstop is rejected pic.twitter.com/Eqt3ZlJX8u — The Guardian (@guardian) August 20, 2019

The Times says Mr Johnson has warned the EU that parliament cannot stop Britain leaving the union without a deal on October 31.

i says Mr Johnson feels he can still reach a new agreement with European leaders.

Advertising

The Daily Express reports British ministers and officials will pull out of virtually all EU meetings as Brexit looms.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – Britain starts to walk away from the EU– Suspect denies murdering tragic police officer– #LorraineKelly proud to show off bikini body at 59– Are you one of the 9 million facing poverty?#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YhrxKBiV7Q — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 20, 2019

And Metro says Britain will slash ties to the EU in 10 days.

Advertising

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds cannot get a visa to visit the US.

The Daily Mirror leads with a warning that the NHS could be killed off by a trade agreement with the US after a no-deal Brexit, due to high prices for drugs and operations.

Tomorrow's front page: How a Trump trade deal would kill off our NHS#tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/og0lD6lLAl pic.twitter.com/QiQ8vlr1Os — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 20, 2019

The Sun leads with a report that Prince Andrew flew on a private jet with Jeffrey Epstein and a 17-year-old “sex slave”.

Tomorrow's front page: Prince Andrew flew on a private jet with his paedo friend Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged 17-year-old sex slave Virginia Roberts, the pilot claims. https://t.co/RRcdL8zj74 pic.twitter.com/EaVw59vO5P — The Sun (@TheSun) August 20, 2019

The Financial Times reports on Giuseppe Conte quitting as Italian prime minister.

The Daily Star reports on an alleged drinking binge in Tenerife by boxing legend Ricky Hatton.