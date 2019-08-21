Menu

Police called after suspected crocodile spotted in swamp

A photograph of the suspected crocodile was posted to the Spotted Kingsbridge page on Facebook.

A member of Devon and Cornwall Police with what transpired was a plastic crocodile

Police were called after a dog walker reported seeing a “little crocodile” in a swamp.

Officers attended the scene in the Loddiswell, Devon, and discovered the object was a plastic crocodile.

An image of the suspected reptile was first posted on the Spotted Kingsbridge page on Facebook.

The post, accompanied with a picture, read: “Little crocodile seen at Woodleigh whilst walking the dogs”.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were notified at around 9am this morning to reports of what looked like a crocodile in a swamp in Loddiswell, Kingsbridge.

“Officers attended the scene and it later expired that this was a plastic crocodile.”

The force has experience of tackling toy crocodiles.

In October 2014, police and wildlife experts were called to a garden in Plymouth after reports of a crocodile.

A team from Dartmoor Zoo attended the scene with snare poles, nets and riot shields – only to discover that the crocodile was an inflatable.

