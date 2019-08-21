Man stabbed in Trafalgar Square

A man has been stabbed in London’s Trafalgar Square, the Met Police said.

Emergency Services were called at 9.11pm on Wednesday evening following reports of a knife attack.

At least five squad cars and two police vans attended, as well as the London Ambulance Service – and large sections of the square was taped off.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found suffering from stab injuries, the Met said.

The force said it was awaiting an update on his condition.

Trafalgar Square is one of London’s busiest tourist hot spots, and is the site of the National Portrait Gallery and St Martin-in-the-Fields church.

What’s going on on Trafalgar Square… pic.twitter.com/gITJNF1ntF — Alexander Zakharenko (@AZakharenko) August 21, 2019

Alexander Zakharenko tweeted some footage of the scene

The clip shows the square thronged with police cars and officers moving bystanders back.