Man arrested in Libby Squire murder probe

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Hull University student Libby Squire, whose disappearance prompted a widespread search.

The 21-year-old vanished in February this year, leading to a search which involved hundreds of police officers and members of the public.

But, after being missing for nearly seven weeks, the philosophy student’s body was recovered from the Humber Estuary in March.

On Wednesday, Humberside Police revealed that a man had been arrested on suspicion of murdering the student, who was originally from High Wycombe.

Floral tributes to Libby Squire in Beverley Road, Hull (Amy Murphy/PA)

In a statement the force said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 21-year-old Libby Squire in February this year.

“The man was arrested earlier today (Wednesday August 21) and is currently being questioned by detectives.

“Libby was reported missing in the early hours of Friday February 1 2019, after a night out in Hull with friends.

“Just over six weeks later on Wednesday March 20, Libby’s body was recovered from the Humber Estuary.

“Libby’s family continue to receive support from specially trained officers and have been updated on the investigation.”

Miss Squire, a popular student, was last seen at around 12.09am on February 1 near her home on Wellesley Avenue, Hull, having returned home from an evening out.

Later that morning, she was reported missing, prompting an intensive search by hundreds of uniformed officers as well as search specialists, dog handlers, underwater officers and the public.

The search for Libby Squire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

At one stage, around 200 students gathered in the rain as a show of solidarity and support for the student and her parents.

Appealing for information during the search her mother, Lisa, said: “Libby, my darling pie, we just want to know that you are safe.”

In March, following weeks of looking for the student, Humberside Police confirmed that a body recovered from the Humber Estuary was that of Miss Squire.

In an emotional Facebook post following the discovery, her mother said: “I cannot thank you enough my darling Pie for making me a mummy.”