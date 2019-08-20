Police officers given thank you gifts by public after death of Andrew Harper

Police officers across the UK say they have been given gifts from members of the public thanking them for their service following the death of Pc Andrew Harper.

Pc Harper, 28, died following a “serious incident” in Berkshire on Thursday while attending a reported burglary.

Officers have reported on social media that members of the public have given thank you notes, food, and flowers following the death of the police officer.

Huntingdonshire Police said that a member of the public gave officers a packet of doughnuts while they were at a protest, to “thank us for our work”.

While at a protest on the B1090 this afternoon, a kind-hearted member of the public stopped at the roadside with a packet of donuts to thank us for our work following the tragic death of PC Andrew Harper.Your support and kindness means so much to us all. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/MIBtTqUBSv — Hunts police (@HuntsCops) August 20, 2019

Huntingdonshire Police said: “Your support and kindness means so much to us all.”

Darlington D Relief Response Officers said they were given a card and a box of chocolates by a member of the public.

@Darlo999DRelief have received this card along with a box of chocolates from a very kind lady wishing to say thank you for what we do. Thank you so much for this gesture. We never expect anything but it really means a great deal ? pic.twitter.com/lj9D1yLdJM — Darlington Police D (@Darlo999DRelief) August 20, 2019

Advertising

An Erdington resident visited the Sutton Coldfield Police Station and planted two rose bushes in memory of Pc Harper.

Kenny Bell, Chief Superintendent at West Midlands Police said: “Do not ever take for granted how much the public support and appreciate policing and the people who deliver this.”

Do not ever take for granted how much the public support and appreciate policing and the people who deliver this. A thoughtful gesture for PC Harper from an Erdington resident. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/CHbm8RzUSN — Kenny Bell (@KennyBellWMP) August 20, 2019

Essex Police reported that its Brentwood and Epping Forest Community Policing Team had received a letter from a resident thanking them for their service.

Advertising

The resident enclosed £20 in the letter, and wrote: “To all the brave policemen and women who keep us safe in our everyday life.”

Yesterday, @BrentEppingCPT officers were pleasantly surprised when they opened the post-box to receive a heart-warming letter from an elderly resident as a ‘thank you to all the brave policemen and women who keep us safe in our everyday life’. ❤️?‍♀️ More: https://t.co/V6UDDycHAv pic.twitter.com/dEEUXgTUgp — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) August 20, 2019

Jed Foster, 20, has been charged with murder after Pc Harper died from multiple injuries while responding to reports of a burglary in the Berkshire village of Bradfield, Southend, on Thursday.

Pc Harper had been married for just a month before he was killed.

Lissie Harper described her husband as “the kindest, loveliest, most selfless” person in a tribute on Monday evening.

A fundraising page set up by Thames Valley Police Federation to support Pc Harper’s widow and family reached six figures within the first day of being started.