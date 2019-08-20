Advertising
In Pictures: All creatures great and small tip the scales at zoo weigh-in
Creatures ranging from a rhinoceros to a wolf spider featured in the attraction’s annual survey.
The yearly check-up records the vital statistics of all creatures great and small at the attraction in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.
