In Pictures: All creatures great and small tip the scales at zoo weigh-in

Creatures ranging from wolf spiders to rhinoceroses have been checked out as part of Whipsnade Zoo’s annual weigh-in.

The yearly check-up records the vital statistics of all creatures great and small at the attraction in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

Keeper George sits with northern rockhopper penguins during the annual weigh-in (Yui Mok/PA)

Tizer the Poitou donkey is measured up by keeper Cat (Yui Mok/PA)

There won’t have been many creatures in the zoo tipping the scales any further than this greater one-horned rhinoceros (Yui Mok/PA)

Arachnophobes, look away now… oh, too late. A Desertas wolf spider’s vital statistics are checked

Ring-tailed lemurs pay close attention to the instructions (Yui Mok/PA)

The rockhopper penguins check out the small print while they enjoy a reward (Yui Mok/PA)

These European brown bears settle the question of ‘who’s the tallest?’ once and for all (Yui Mok/PA)

Even the zoo’s finned denizens cannot swim free of the statistical seas – here, a lemon cichlid fish is measured by a keeper (Yui Mok/PA)