What the papers say – August 18

The papers are led by political jostling over Brexit and responses to the possibility of raising the pension age.

The Government has issued a report on the “civil unrest” expected after a no-deal Brexit, according to The Sunday Times, which says it has obtained a copy of the document.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has asked cross-bench MPs to “back” him to become caretaker prime minister “before it’s too late” to avoid a no-deal Brexit, according to The Observer.

And The Sunday Telegraph says the Government has made a move against “dishonest” Tory rebels by signing a “commencement order” to leave the bloc as promised by October 31.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said former chancellor Philip Hammond and other “saboteurs” are “gravely damaging” Britain’s national interest, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday Express says Mr Johnson will tour European capitals and warn EU leaders to offer London a better Brexit deal or risk a “historic mistake”.

The Sunday Mirror reports on 63 children who died after authorities left them with violent parents.

Outsourcing visa operations to a Dubai-based contractor makes the Home Office £1.2million per day, The Independent says.

The Government plans to raise the pension age to 75, which the Sunday People says has provoked “fury”.