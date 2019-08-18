Menu

Advertising

Queen attends church service in Aberdeenshire

UK News | Published:

She is spending the summer at Balmoral Castle as usual.

The Queen

The Queen has attended a church service near her summer residence in Aberdeenshire.

She arrived at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral Castle, on Sunday morning, along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Forfar while in Scotland.

Prince Andrew sits next to chauffeur
The Earl of Forfar also attended the service (John Linton/PA)

Members of the royal family are currently spending their summer holidays at their estate in the north-east of Scotland, as is tradition.

The small Church of Scotland parish kirk is their regular place of worship when they are at Balmoral.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News