What the papers say – August 17

Saturday’s papers are filled with the death of a policeman and more machinations before Brexit.

The Sun, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail all lead with the death of police officer Andrew Harper, who was killed just days before he was due to go on his honeymoon with wife Lissie.

Tomorrow's front page: Newlywed cop Andrew Harper died under the wheels of a getaway car just days before he was due to go on honeymoonhttps://t.co/6KeFsx4H4X pic.twitter.com/5inC76LH6N — The Sun (@TheSun) August 16, 2019

The Guardian also reports on the officer’s death, and also says that “hopes” are fading over a parliamentary coalition to block a no-deal Brexit.

Saturday’s GUARDIAN: Murder inquiry after police officer dragged to his death #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/BVA12Kay5j — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) August 16, 2019

The police officer’s death is also on the front of The Daily Telegraph, with Tory elder Kenneth Clarke’s willingness to lead a cross-party emergency government also prominently placed.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Clarke: I’ll be PM and end no deal Brexit’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kCn5cFC49F — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 16, 2019

The Times also notes the death, and reports on Chancellor Sajid Javid’s plan to “shake up” stamp duty by making sellers pay the tax.

The Times 17/8/2019Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after PC Andrew Harper (pictured on his wedding day with wife Lissie), died Thursday night in the village of Sulhamstead, Berkshire. Photo : Mark Lord Photography/PA#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/PRsFEPP0oM — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 16, 2019

Rupert Hogg’s departure as chief executive of Cathay Pacific amid ongoing protests in Hong Kong leads the Financial Times, which also reports Greenland is not interested in being bought by the United States.