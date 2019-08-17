Emergency services search for six-year-old boy after river fall

Emergency services are searching for a six-year-old boy who has fallen into a river.

Kent Police said officers were called to Richborough Road in Sandwich at about 1.20pm on Saturday over concern for the welfare of a child who had fallen into the River Stour.

Officers are carrying out a search of the area alongside staff from the Coastguard and Kent Fire and Rescue Service, the force said.

MISSING BOY: A briefing for local people helping in the search for a missing 6 year old boy who has fallen in the river at Sandwich will take place at 19:00 (7pm) at #Sandwich Fire Station, Ash Rd CT13 9HZ. https://t.co/oNc1tXK93m — Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) August 17, 2019

Members of the public who want to help were also being briefed on how to take part in the search in a safe way as the light fades.

A number of different waterways, including the main river, make up the search area.

“Emergency services are working together to search for a young child who has fallen into the River Stour close to Richborough Road and the A256 at Sandwich,” Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Crews together with police officers and others are searching the river using the service boat. The Coastguard helicopter is supporting from an aerial perspective.”