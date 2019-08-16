Advertising
What the papers say – August 16
Two stabbings and Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to prevent a no-deal Brexit make headlines.
Crime stories feature prominently on the front pages on Friday, from a stabbing outside the Home Office to another knife attack in the North East.
The Sun says knife crime “struck at the heart of Britain” after a government worker was stabbed in Westminster and another man was fatally attacked in Newcastle city centre.
The Daily Mirror leads on the death of solicitor Peter Duncan, reporting he was stabbed with a screwdriver after intervening in a row involving a group of youths.
According to the Daily Express, figures have revealed that the number of criminals appearing before the courts has reached an all-time low.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail carries a photo of London teenager Nora Quoirin, questioning how search teams could have missed the 15-year-old before she was found dead in Malaysia.
Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to stop a no-deal Brexit continues to make headlines, with The Times reporting that rebel Conservatives have hinted they could support the Labour leader as an interim prime minister.
The Daily Telegraph also leads on the story and says four Tory former ministers were branded “un-Conservative” after offering to help prevent a no-deal Brexit.
The Liberal Democrats face growing pressure to back Mr Corbyn’s proposal, The Guardian reports, while the i says Nicola Sturgeon supports the plan.
In other news, the Financial Times leads on litigation funder Burford Capital as it responds to criticism of its governance structure.
And the Daily Star carries the story of a “psycho” seagull.
