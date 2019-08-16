Ed Sheeran’s early years on show in father’s exhibition

Pop star Ed Sheeran’s early years will go on show in a series of photographs that form part of an exhibition curated by his father John.

The life of the 28-year-old is documented in a nine-month exhibition which opens in Ipswich on Tuesday.

The exhibition, called Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk, offers a glimpse into the world of the singer-songwriter who has a total worth of £160 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

A 15-year-old Ed Sheeran performing at Moon Fest (John Sheeran/PA)

Photos include one of a 15-year-old Sheeran at a music festival in a small village near Framlingham, where he grew up.

His father photographed him with his guitar on a lorry at Moon Fest, organised by the Moon and Mushroom Inn at Swilland.

It was taken in 2006, long before Sheeran was performing on much larger stages and selling out the 80,000-capacity Wembley Stadium.

Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk opens NEXT TUESDAY at Christchurch Mansion. Don't miss your chance to discover Ed’s journey from school life in Suffolk to international stardom. Booking is essential – get your free tickets now: https://t.co/No3kvXZLEM pic.twitter.com/OgwztkVBhb — Ipswich Council (@IpswichGov) August 13, 2019

There is also a photograph of Sheeran sitting on a sofa in his dressing room while on a European tour in 2012.

This was the year after the release of his debut album Plus, which included hit songs The A Team, Lego House and You Need Me, I Don’t Need You.

The exhibition is timed to coincide with four homecoming concerts in Ipswich.

It features artwork of the star and personal items showing his journey from Suffolk schoolboy to international star.

Sheeran pictured while on tour in 2012 (Mark Surridge/PA)

John Sheeran said: “Edward’s homecoming gigs in Ipswich provide a fitting climax to his mammoth world tour.

“The choice of Ipswich shows just how important his Suffolk roots are to him. Ed has a deep affection for the landscape and its people.

“This exhibition reflects that – its title is Made in Suffolk, which he was.”

Ipswich mayor Jan Parry said: “Thanks to the curation of Ed’s father John, this is an intimate portrait of a singer-songwriter who revels in his roots and who is proud of both town and county.

“Ed Sheeran has come such a long way from the days of busking in the town and playing in front of a few dozen people in local pubs.

“This exhibition is a road map of that journey.”