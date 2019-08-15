Advertising
What the papers say – August 15
Brexit manoeuvring and “royal hypocrites” lead Thursday’s papers.
An opposition-led move to stop Britain leaving the EU without a deal and holidaying Harry fill the front pages.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has asked for the help of rebel Tories and opposition figures to form a caretaker government to stop a no-deal Brexit and force a general election, according to The Guardian, The Independent, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Financial Times.
Leaked documents show students only have to score 55% to be graded with an A in their A-levels for mathematics, according to the i newspaper.
The Times leads with an investigation claiming telephone operators for the police dismiss complaints and insult callers.
The Sun accuses the Sussexes of being “royal hypocrites” over their environmental credentials, saying Harry used a private jet twice in a fortnight.
The Daily Mirror also covers the couple’s trip to Ibiza, while leading with an accusation against Ghislaine Maxwell by the sister of an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein.
