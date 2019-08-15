Menu

Advertising

Teenager arrested in murder investigation after 18-year-old stabbed

UK News | Published:

The victim died after the attack in south-west London on Thursday afternoon.

Lambeth stabbing scene

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Police were called to Corrance Road in Lambeth, south-west London, shortly before 2pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing, Scotland Yard said.

An 18-year-old man was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at 2.41pm.

Forensic officers at the scene in Corrance Road
Forensic officers at the scene in Corrance Road (Yui Mok/PA)

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder at 2.23pm in Tremadoc Road and taken into custody.

Crime scenes have been put in place and next of kin have been informed.

Police said inquiries are continuing.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News