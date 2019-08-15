Prime Minister’s partner to give speech on conservation

Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds is expected to speak publicly for the first time since moving into Downing Street at an environmental event.

Tim Appleton, founder of bird-watching conference Birdfair, said Ms Symonds will give a five-minute speech on her support for conservation at the event on Friday.

She will then appear on a Question Time-style panel alongside guests including Chris Packham, presenter of BBC SpringWatch.

Naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham will also appear (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Appleton said that the event at Rutland Water Nature Reserve has raised £40 million for global conservation projects in the 31 years that it has been running.

He described it as the “biggest ecotourism fair in the world”.

“We’re absolutely over the moon that Carrie is supporting us and we hope she will continue supporting us and conservation for many years to come,” he said.

He said he anticipated her speech to cover why she supports conservation, in particular ocean projects.

Advertising

Public relations expert Ms Symonds, 31, resigned as director of communications for the Conservatives last year.

Today she is a senior adviser at Oceana, a US-based environmental campaign group, working with its marketing operation in London.

A profile on the charity’s site describes her as being “passionate about protecting the oceans and marine life”.