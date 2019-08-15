No evidence Nora Quoirin was abducted, Malaysian police say

Police in Malaysia have said there is no evidence that Nora Quoirin was abducted, putting her death down to intestinal bleeding.

The 15-year-old, who disappeared from a jungle resort, had been dead for two or three days by the time she was found on Tuesday, investigators said after a post-mortem examination.

Nora, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and was described by her family as “vulnerable”, went missing from the resort of Dusun on Sunday August 4.

Her body was found beside a small stream about 1.6 miles (2.6km) from the area where she had been on holiday with her parents and two siblings and was unclothed when it was discovered, police had previously said.

The search for Nora Quoirin in Seremban, Malaysia (FL Wong/AP)

Two days after she went missing, her family said they did not think she would have wandered off alone and believed she had been abducted.

The Quoirins said her condition meant she was not independent and had difficulty walking.

But Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said on Thursday that the post-mortem examination had found no evidence that she had been abducted or raped.

He said she had died from intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.

After her body was found, her family said their “hearts are broken” and paid tribute to her as “the truest, most precious girl”.

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane writes a message in the book of condolence at Belfast City Hall (Liam McBurney/PA)

They said Nora, who lived in London and was the daughter of French-Irish parents Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, had “truly touched the world” after her disappearance sparked a huge search operation in Malaysia and good wishes from across the globe.

A book of condolence was opened on Wednesday at the City Hall in Belfast, where Mrs Quoirin is from, with Lord Mayor of Belfast John Finucane the first to sign it.

He said the teenager’s death was “heart-breaking”, and praised the “clear and positive” show of solidarity from the Belfast public.

A special service was held earlier in the week at the south Belfast church where Nora was baptised and where her grandparents are parishioners.