Murder investigation launched after assault outside Greggs

A man has died after he was assaulted outside Greggs in a city centre.

Officers were called at 6.20pm on Wednesday to a report that a 52-year-old man had been assaulted and had sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing outside the Greggs near Old Eldon Square, Newcastle, Northumbria Police said.

The man was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police said six males have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are continuing inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

Police officers conduct a search near to Old Eldon Square in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Detective Superintendent John Bent said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have information, or who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as any information could be vital.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I want to reassure the public that officers will be carrying out further inquiries and conducting patrols in the area so if you have any concerns please speak to officers.”

Police ask anyone with information to call police on 101.