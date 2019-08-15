Family of man who died in flat ‘living in a nightmare’

The family of a man who died after being found injured in a flat have said they are “living in a nightmare.”

Officers were called to Doonside Tower in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, at 4.10am on Tuesday.

Terry Smith, 30, was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

Two men have been charged in connection with his death.

In a statement issued through police, Mr Smith’s family said: “We feel like we are living in a nightmare that we can’t wake up from.

“Terry was a loving son, brother, dad, fiance, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend.

“His death has left a massive gap in our hearts that nothing will be able to replace.”

The family added: “We would like to thank family and friends for their overwhelming support.

“We want justice for Terry. It will never bring him back but we wouldn’t wish another family to go through what we are going through.”

The two men aged 19 and 21 charged in connection with the death are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.