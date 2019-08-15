Confidence in jobs market at lowest level since 2015, research suggests

Around one in four workers do not feel confident about their job security in the next six months, according to new research.

The confidence of workers and job seekers in the UK labour market is at its lowest level since 2015, recruitment agency Monster.co.uk said on Friday.

The research also found that more than a third of those in work feel less confident about their job due to the current political climate.

The research by the company, which surveyed 7,000 people, relates to the first quarter of 2019.

Welsh workers are the least confident in the UK about their job security for the next six months, the research suggests.

Only 38% of those working in Wales feel confident about their employment for the next six months, with 34% saying they feel “unconfident” about what the future holds.

The rise of the gig economy has led to a “dramatic increase” in the amount of insecure work, according to the data.

Those with the highest levels of education were found to be the most likely to feel confident about their employment prospect over the next five years, the study found.

Derek Jenkins, the UK and Ireland general manager of Monster.co.uk, said the drop is “disconcerting” but “understandable” due to the political uncertainty created by Brexit.

He added: “It is also important to take into account the quality of jobs we’re seeing in the UK and how this impacts job security.

“In recent years we’ve seen a shift away from traditional part-time roles and an increase in gigging work and zero hours contracts.

“Although this gives the impression that more people are in work, this type of work is not suitable for everyone and can leave workers feeling demotivated and uncertain about their futures.”

On Tuesday the Office for National Statistics announced that employment has hit a record high, with 32.81 million people in work.