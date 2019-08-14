Four men and a boy convicted over machete attack death

Four men and a boy have been convicted over the death of a father-of-four who was struck with a machete to the side of his head amid a feud between two families.

Sajed Choudry, 42, died more than two weeks later from head injuries suffered in the altercation in Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, Lancashire, on the evening of November 27.

The Crown’s case was that the five defendants, Sadaqat Ali, 36, his brother Rafaqat Ali, 38, their father-in-law Fazal Ilahi, 62, another man, Syed Ali Akbar, 45, and a youth who cannot be identified for legal reasons, met up in Rhyl Avenue armed with pieces of wood, an axe and a machete-type weapon.

Preston Crown Court heard Sadaqat Ali felled Mr Choudry with a backhand swipe to his head with a machete.

Sadaqat Ali was one of four men convicted in connection with Mr Choudry’s death (Lancashire Police/PA)

Mr Choudry’s son, Ahsan, 24, also suffered a significant injury to his hand while trying to protect himself from Sadaqat Ali during the large-scale disturbance that followed.

On Wednesday, Sadaqat Ali, of Rhyl Avenue, was found guilty by a jury of murder and attempted murder, while Rafaqat Ali, of Tenby Close, Ilahi, also of Tenby Close, and Akbar, of Cedar Street, were convicted of murder and wounding with intent, Lancashire Police said.

The youth was found guilty of manslaughter and wounding, police added.

All the defendants had denied the offences during an eight-week trial.

The four men will be sentenced on August 19 and the youth will be sentenced on September 17.

Saira Ali, 35, and Asma Ali, 34, the wives of Sadaqat and Rafaqat, were cleared earlier in the trial of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Following Wednesday’s verdicts, Chief Inspector Pauline Stables, of Blackburn CID, said: “This violent attack was an escalation of an ongoing dispute between two groups.

“The defendants armed themselves with weapons and went out with the intention of causing serious harm that evening.

“Violence of any nature will not be tolerated in our communities and today’s result demonstrates that we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

“Unfortunately, Mr Choudry didn’t survive the attack and his family now have to come to terms with their tragic loss.

“No family should have to experience what they have and our thoughts remain with them at what continues to be an extremely distressing time.”