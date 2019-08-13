Protesters target Brazilian embassy over indigenous people’s rights

Extinction Rebellion activists have splattered red paint and sprayed messages on the Brazilian embassy in London in a protest over the rights of indigenous people.

The protests by “the Snowflakes” affinity group blockaded the embassy, spray-painting messages and dousing the building in red paint to symbolise indigenous people they say have been killed in Brazil.

They were joined by other activists taking part in a separate vigil for murdered environmental campaigners.

Activists at the Brazilian embassy in London (Extinction Rebellion/PA)

It is part of international action targeting Brazilian embassies around the world, which is taking place at the same time as indigenous women are marching on Brasilia demanding recognition of their rights.

Indigenous groups in Brazil warn that conditions have worsened for them and their environment since President Jair Bolsonaro came to power, with critics saying his regime is allowing environmental destruction by miners and agribusiness.

Amazon deforestation rates have risen significantly, according to recent reports, adding carbon emissions to the atmosphere which drive climate change and destroying important wildlife habitats.

Sian Vaughan, 54, a retired primary school headteacher from Pembrokeshire, who took part in the action in London, said: “We need everyone to know what’s going on in Brazil, and to tell the UK Government to act.

“If we close our eyes to the criminal destruction taking place, our children will pay the price. The climate crisis is global.”