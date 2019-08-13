Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing of boy in Camden

A 16-year-old boy has died following a stabbing in north-west London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Munster Square in Camden at about 11.10pm on Monday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a murder investigation had been launched and that inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number CAD8433/12Aug.

At the scene on Tuesday morning, a large police cordon remained in place, and stretched across a number of nearby roads.

In Munster Square, a first aid bag could be seen on the pavement close to a bollard, with white sheeting on the ground outside one of the flats.