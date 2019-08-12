Timeline of search for missing teenager Nora Quoirin

A 15-year-old London schoolgirl has been missing in Malaysia for more than a week.

Nora Quoirin, who was born with learning difficulties, was reported missing on August 4.

She had been on a family holiday at a resort near Seremban, around an hour south of capital Kuala Lumpur.

The teenager, with a Northern Irish mother and French father, was understood to be travelling on an Irish passport.

Nora with her mother Meabh Quoirin (Family handout/PA)

Here is everything that has happened in the search for Nora so far:

August 4: Nora was reported missing after her father discovered she was not in her bedroom at the Dusan Resort at around 8am on Sunday.

The window was also open in the room that Nora had been sharing with her two siblings.

Family friend Catherine Cook told PA: “It’s out of character for Nora to go wandering off.”

August 5: A British charity said that Malaysian police were treating Nora’s disappearance as a potential abduction, but officers denied there was any foul play involved.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity supporting missing people abroad, said police believed the teenager could have been taken.

However, speaking to press on Monday afternoon, Che Zakaria Bin Othman, deputy police chief of Negeri Sembilan, said: “So far there’s no indication of foul play, however investigations are still ongoing.”

The search operation in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia (Lai Seng Sin/AP))

August 6: Nora’s family said they believed her to have been abducted.

A statement released on Tuesday said: “Nora’s family believe she has been abducted.

“We are especially worried because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities, and is not like other 15-year-olds.

“She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself, and she won’t understand what is going on.

“She never goes anywhere by herself. We have no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost.”

August 7: Police said they were analysing unidentified fingerprints found in the family’s hotel suite.

The prints were at an open window in a downstairs hall, not in the bedroom upstairs where the girl was sleeping with her siblings, deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman said.

August 9: Police investigated whether footprints found in the forest where Nora went missing belonged to the missing teen.

Searches in the forest in Seremban, Malaysia (FL Wong/AP))

State fire and rescue department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar told journalists: “Previously, our detective canines had spotted footprints, but when we conducted a search there, we couldn’t find her.”

Nora’s family also revealed more about her condition, holoprosencephaly, as search crews played recorded messages from her mother, Meabh, through the forest in an attempt to reach the youngster.

They said in a statement: “Nora is not like other teenagers. She is not independent and does not go anywhere alone.

“Nora can read like a young child, but she cannot write more than a few words. She has a good memory but she cannot understand anything conceptual. She is unable to do maths and so things like money are impossible to manage.

“She cannot make or receive phone calls independently.”

August 10: Nora’s family thanked the search teams involved since the teenager’s disappearance.

Meabh Quoirin speaks to police officers alongside her husband Sebastien (The Royal Malaysia Police via AP)

Her mother and father, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, said: “To be with us here, it means the world to us. We are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us, everyone who is helping here and not from here.

“We are extremely impressed by the effort, your expertise, your dedication and we hope you find Nora.

“And thank you so much.”