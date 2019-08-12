Police officer run over by his own patrol car facing ‘long battle’ to recover

A traffic officer who was run over while trying to stop a suspected car theft is facing a “long battle” to recover, his family have said.

Pc Gareth Phillips, who underwent surgery over the weekend, remains in intensive care where his condition is said to be stable, West Midlands Police said.

He was injured during a traffic stop in Birmingham on Saturday after his police car had been taken.

Pc Phillips was then involved in a collision with his vehicle and at one point was pinned beneath the BMW car.

In a statement, released through the force with whom he has served almost 20 years, his family said: “We are grateful for all the messages of support that we’ve had from the police and members of the public.

“Gareth is still very poorly and faces a long battle to recover.

“What happened on Saturday demonstrates the dangers that officers face every day.

“We’d ask for people to respect our privacy now while we as a family support Gareth over the weeks and months ahead.”

Earlier, Mubashar Hussain appeared in court charged with the 42-year-old traffic officer’s attempted murder, following the incident in Moorcroft Road, Birmingham, at about 4.45pm on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who is charged with a total of 13 offences after his arrest the nearby Sparkbrook area of the city, sat in the dock of Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday flanked by security officers.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address and was told the offences were so serious they must be sent to the city’s crown court.

Police in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, after the incident unfolded (Shafron Ali/PA)

Hussain, formerly of Sherwood Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, is alleged to have caused serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving on the city’s A41 Warwick Road, and wounding another police officer who suffered a cut arm.

He is accused of taking the police BMW without the owner’s consent and driving it without a licence.

Hussain is further accused of four counts of assaulting other constables, driving while disqualified and two car thefts.

The thefts relate to a black Range Rover stolen on Friday, and a blue Range Rover Sport, taken on Saturday.

Representing Hussain, solicitor Abir Uddin said: “There will be a guilty plea to count number eight, to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.”

It is alleged Hussain stole a Range Rover Sport at about 4.30pm on the day the officer was injured and another Range Rover, taken the previous day.

Hussain, wearing a white T-shirt, appeared alongside 24-year-old Ahsan Ghafoor, formerly of Fulham Road, Sparkhill.

Ghafoor, wearing a grey T-shirt, is accused of taking both Range Rovers, dangerous driving, and driving the Range Rover Sport without a licence and without insurance.

Prosecuting, Shazad Imam, said the matters should be sent to Birmingham Crown Court as it was the Crown’s case the men had acted “in concert” during the alleged offences.

Deputy District Judge David Murray, hearing the case, said: “I will send all matters to the Crown Court sitting at Birmingham for the next appearance on September 9 this year.”

He added: “I’ve sent these matters to the Crown Court and you will next appear there when matters will be expected to be ready to proceed to plea.”

He added: “It is likely you will be produced via video-link, but that’s a matter for the judge, but I warn you if you fail to attend the court, the Crown Court will deal with you in a very different way.”

There was no application for bail.

Members of both men’s families had filled the public gallery at the back of the courtroom, and Hussain turned to exchange greetings as he was led up from the cells.