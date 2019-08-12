Menu

Advertising

Man charged after woman crushed between cars

UK News | Published:

The 47-year-old remains in hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Woman crushed between two cars

A man has been charged after a woman was crushed between two cars.

Ade Thompson, 23, is charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possessing class B drugs, Scotland Yard said.

It comes after the collision at a busy junction in Grosvenor Place, near Hyde Park Corner, in central London at around 8.15pm on Sunday.

Police earlier said they had Tasered the driver of a car at the scene, while images on social media showed the woman’s legs trapped between two vehicles.

The 47-year-old remains in hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Thompson, of Seeley Drive, Dulwich, south east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 27.

Police inquiries into the incident continue.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News