Advertising
Man charged after woman crushed between cars
The 47-year-old remains in hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.
A man has been charged after a woman was crushed between two cars.
Ade Thompson, 23, is charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possessing class B drugs, Scotland Yard said.
It comes after the collision at a busy junction in Grosvenor Place, near Hyde Park Corner, in central London at around 8.15pm on Sunday.
Police earlier said they had Tasered the driver of a car at the scene, while images on social media showed the woman’s legs trapped between two vehicles.
The 47-year-old remains in hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.
Thompson, of Seeley Drive, Dulwich, south east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 27.
Police inquiries into the incident continue.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.