Scotland faces further drenching after Saturday’s storms

Parts of Scotland and northern England could see two weeks’ worth of rainfall today while the rest of the UK surveys the damage caused by recent heavy winds.

Three weather warnings are in force in the UK – one for rain in Cumbria and Lancashire and another covering southern Scotland and northern England where up to 50mm of rain is expected.

Average rainfall for Scotland at this time of year is 117mm.

Elsewhere, a yellow thunderstorm warning is in place stretching from Cornwall to the top of East Anglia.

The rain warnings are due to be in place until midnight, with the public warned of difficult driving conditions and the risk of flooding.

Persistent #rain will continue across central and southern Scotland bringing up to 50 mm in places. Take care when travelling and stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/AdDgpseZZH — Met Office (@metoffice) August 11, 2019

The thunderstorm warning is due to come to and end at 8pm.

Police in Cumbria urged drivers to take extra care in the weather conditions and only drive if necessary on Sunday.

Superintendent Justin Bibby said: “If anybody does need to drive, please be aware of your surroundings, drive to the conditions you face and take care.”

It follows a day of heavy weather across the UK, with more than 70mm of rain falling on Cumbria on Saturday.

The Met Office said the wettest part of the country was Cumbria’s Spadeadam where 71.4mm fell on Saturday – compared to a monthly average of 82.4mm for August in the region.

There has been a lot of #rain across parts of the UK this weekend, with some areas seeing almost the whole of the August rainfall in 48 hours ?️ (UK August average 90mm) pic.twitter.com/0j2p9c5fgx — Met Office (@metoffice) August 11, 2019

Further south the country was pummelled by heavy winds, causing disruption across the transport network caused by flooding and hazards blown on to roads and train tracks – usually fallen trees.

Ferry passengers heading to Dover were delayed outside port for up to five hours while tug boats tried to guide them to the dock.

The fastest wind speeds were recorded in Wales – Mumbles Head in south Wales where gusts reach 64mph on Saturday morning, followed by 58mph recorded in Aberdaron, and 56mph at Pembrey Sands.

Sunday dawned brighter and quieter for most of the UK after wind speeds dropped, with a scattering of showers forecast.

Although many of the storms may have passed, it doesn’t look like the heat seen in July will be returning anytime soon.

Meteorologist Helen Roberts said: “It does look like remaining unsettled and changeable right through most of the next seven days.”