Man charged with attempted murder after police officer run over with own car

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was run over in Birmingham.

Mubashar Hussain, 29, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of a host of offences relating to the incident on Saturday.

The traffic officer had attempted to pull over a suspected stolen car in Moorcroft Road, Moseley, and was “violently assaulted and punched to the ground”.

He was then run over by a man who got behind the wheel of the officer’s marked patrol car.

The officer – who has worked with West Midlands Police for almost 20 years – was taken to hospital in critical condition and while his injuries are no longer life-threatening, West Midlands police say they could be life-changing.

The married 42-year-old suffered a broken pelvis as well as head, abdominal and other internal injuries and underwent surgery on Saturday and Sunday.

Hussain is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, a separate count of dangerous driving, wounding another officer who suffered a cut arm, four counts of assaulting other PCs, driving while disqualified, motoring offences and two car thefts.

Messages of support for the officer have flooded in on social media with people across the country wishing him a full and speedy recovery.

West Midlands Police Superintendent Tom Joyce, said: “The messages from the public have been really uplifting; it’s times like these that hit home to people what a challenging role policing can be and that officers across the country are putting themselves on the line every day to protect the public.

Superintendent Tom Joyce (Jacob King/PA)

“Working in policing and helping people in need is a hugely rewarding job but it comes with it inherent risks.

“Everyone at West Midlands Police is hoping the officer makes a full and swift recovery and our thoughts are with him and his family.”

A second man, 24-year-old Ahsan Ghafoor, of Fulham Road in Sparkhill, has been charged with the same two car thefts, plus dangerous driving and other motoring offences. He will also appear in court tomorrow.

The car thefts relate to a Range Rover Sport stolen at around 4.30pm on Saturday and another Range Rover stolen in Birmingham the previous day.