What the papers say – August 10

Boris Johnson’s plan to shore up the UK’s economy and a crisis in army recruitment make headlines in Saturday’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Friday’s power cuts affected railways, roads and homes as failing generators tripped the national grid, while the i covers the same story, as does The Independent.

I WEEKEND: Britain comes to a standstill

The Times says the prime minister is drawing up plans for a bailout fund to prop up businesses in the event of a no-deal Brexit amid fears the economy is on the cusp of a recession.

The Times 10/8/2019Sajid Javid at National Grid hours before a massive power cut caused chaos. Photo : Joe Giddens/PA#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/fYRktQz2lM — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 9, 2019

The Guardian has an exclusive on a collapse in army recruitment, saying it has become a crisis, with some frontline combat units operating as much as 40%

below full strength.

Guardian front page, Saturday 10 August 2019: Army’s frontline in crisis as recruitment collapses pic.twitter.com/LvxeN2EQwQ — The Guardian (@guardian) August 9, 2019

The Daily Express reports that Mr Johnson has issued a direct warning to Whitehall mandarins that they must make preparations for a no-deal Brexit “top priority”.

Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage: – @BorisJohnson tells civil servants to 'rapidly' prepare for Oct 31 #Brexit– Power cut chaos as three-day storm sweeps in– Family 'so proud' of Britain's toughest cop #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lxb17zkOJz — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 9, 2019

The Financial Times says there are tough times ahead for Britain’s economy.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday August 10 https://t.co/5ZYfhqNpCe pic.twitter.com/aotO2Kyjui — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 9, 2019

Meanwhile. the Daily Mirror leads with a story on missing British school girl Nora Quoirin, saying her parents fear she has been kidnapped and will be helpless without them.

The Sun reports that food company Birds Eye has “launched a probe after a

worker filmed himself appearing to wee on peas on a production line”.

Tomorrow's front page: Birds Eye launched a probe after a worker filmed himself appearing to wee on peas on a production line https://t.co/5JidQoQnKz pic.twitter.com/t4yktcUtlO — The Sun (@TheSun) August 9, 2019

The Daily Mail, in an exclusive, reports that “members of the Royal Family have been paid hundreds of thousands of pounds to introduce contacts and give advice to a Hong Kong businessman”.

And the Daily Star says two teenagers have been arrested in Spain for trying to pay for drinks at a bar with Monopoly money.