Police officer attacked with machete discharged from hospital

A police officer attacked with a machete last week in east London has been discharged from hospital.

Pc Stuart Outten, 29, suffered severe stab wounds to his head and hands after challenging a motor offences suspect in Leyton shortly after midnight on Thursday.

The vehicle’s driver was Tasered by the officer despite him being seriously injured in the assault which lasted just seconds.

He was treated by colleagues and paramedics in Leyton High Road before being taken to hospital.

Pc Stuart Outten was injured during an incident in Leyton, east London (Met Police/PA)

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of Pc Outten and possession of an offensive weapon.

Rodwan, from Luton, was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on September 6.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, Pc Outten’s family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from the public, Stuart’s colleagues and the wider policing family.”

They said they were “proud” of the bravery Pc Outten showed during the incident.