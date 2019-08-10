Jeffrey Epstein ‘found dead in prison’ ahead of sex trafficking trial

Millionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein has died in prison in an “apparent suicide”, the New York Post has reported.

Citing law enforcement sources, the paper said his body was taken from the Manhattan Correctional Centre on Saturday morning.

Epstein, who was facing trial on child sex-trafficking charges, had reportedly been on suicide watch after he was found nearly unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck two weeks ago.

His reported death came hours after a cache of legal papers linked to a defamation case involving Epstein were unsealed by a US judge.

Jeffrey Epstein in court in 2008 (Palm Beach Post, Uma Sanghvi/AP)

In the legal documents, released on Friday, a young woman called Johanna Sjoberg alleged that Prince Andrew, a former friend of the disgraced financier, touched her breast while sitting on a couch inside the billionaire’s Manhattan apartment in 2001.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations are “categorically untrue”.

Epstein, 66, admitted prostituting minors in 2008 and spent 18 months in prison.

He was facing fresh charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy with a possible jail sentence of up to 45 years.