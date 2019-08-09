Wind, thunderstorms and heavy rain continue to batter Britain

Heavy downpours have washed across vast swathes of the UK, with more rain and thundery showers poised to batter Britain.

Yellow warnings for rain and wind came into force across nearly all of the UK on Friday as unseasonable weather caused widespread disruption.

People brave the rough seas as they swim off Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Met Office said the band of heavy rain that had pushed across the country would be followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms.

With the rain warning valid until midnight, Meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said: “There has been a lot of rain over the last 24 hours with more heavy showers to come on the way today and tomorrow.

“So we will certainly see an impact in terms of localised flooding, difficult driving conditions and transport delays.”

If you're planning to go outside this #lunchtime – best take a brolly ☔️ Though there will be some #sunny spells too ⛅️ pic.twitter.com/e4a9xF6WsA — Met Office (@metoffice) August 9, 2019

Ms Diamond said that between 9pm on Thursday and 9am on Friday, Antrim in Northern Ireland had seen 39mm of rainfall – the largest amount in the 12-hour period – with the country’s August average just 97.4mm.

This was closely followed by Shap in Cumbria, which recorded 38.6mm – more than half of England’s August 69mm average – with Gwent in Wales clocking 34.8mm – a third of the country’s 107mm August rainfall average.

Amid the heavy rain and the threat of flooding, the Environment Agency (EA) advised people to “stay away from swollen rivers” and not to drive through flood water as “just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car”.

We have had to take the difficult decision to close the shop due to the renewed indoor rain. This is the first time in many, many years that we have had to close early; sincere apologies for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/oZThlSF6Ws — Waterstones Swansea (@swanseastones) August 9, 2019

Strong winds are also expected to cause disruption from around 3pm on Friday until midnight on Saturday, with the Met Office warning stretching across west Wales, Devon and Cornwall, to parts of the Channel coast.

A second wind warning will then come into force on Saturday covering the whole of Wales and southern and central England as far north as Blackpool, Huddersfield and Grimsby.

The threat of slow-moving, heavy thundery showers – which could cause torrential downpours – have also prompted a yellow thunderstorm warning.

(PA Graphics)

Covering Northern Ireland, northern England and much of Scotland, it is in place from midnight on Friday until 6am on Saturday, and warns that there could be damage to buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes, as well as power cuts.

Ms Diamond said that the rainfall is “pretty unseasonable for August” and along with the thunderstorms and predicted blustery conditions – with potential gusts of 60mph – the weather might “catch some people out”.

Several festivals and events have been cancelled in the wake of the weather warnings, and motorists and commuters have also been told to avoid travelling if possible.

The warnings also cover Whaley Bridge, where around 1,500 residents were recently allowed home after the damaged Toddbrook Reservoir was deemed safe.

The dam at Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, was shored up after it was damaged in heavy rainfall (Jacob King/PA)

Derbyshire Police released a statement on Thursday afternoon which said if the water reached a “level of concern, the residents in the evacuation zone will be the first to know”.

The weather warnings will be cut back on Sunday to cover only northern England and Scotland, where thunderstorms are likely, and none are currently in place for Monday.

Richard Leonard, head of road safety at Highways England, urged drivers to check conditions before they travel and “consider if their journey is necessary”.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible,” he said.

The RNLI has also warned people visiting the coast to beware of large waves and storms.