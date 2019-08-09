Victim’s poem captures murderer’s ‘poisonous’ character

Of all the thousands of words written and spoken about Benjamin Field, just 132 sum up his cruelty.

In 18 lines of rhyming poetry, Peter Farquhar perfectly described the poisonous character of the man who would go on to murder him.

The author and retired schoolteacher penned the poem ‘Ben’ in response to Field giving him his ’10 Battle Raps’ as a Christmas present.

Field had composed the Truest Jest collection of caustic rhymes about Mr Farquhar, which were “extremely insulting” and upset him deeply.

After being deeply offended by Field’s writings, Mr Farquhar penned the poem Ben (Thames Valley Police/PA)

In response, Mr Farquhar wrote:

“Consider now an obscure youth named Ben,

Caustic pedant, laughably vain.

Recently bearded with staring dark eyes,

Aspiring to become one of the tough guys.

For Irish Muldoon he hopelessly pleads,

A nonentity whom nobody reads.

Deceptive and disloyal as a friend,

Ben uses people for unworthy ends.

Willing to wound and happy to strike,

Returning kindness with sneering dislike.

Described himself as a conceited teen,

A serious man he has never been.

Hurting others is his special pleasure,

Cruel disregard a happy leisure.

Skinhead with pseudo-intellectual specs,

Befriend him and he your reputation wrecks.

Witness: in eighteen lines more has been said,

Than in the mass scribblings from Ben’s poisoned head.”