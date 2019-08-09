Pensioners live life in the fast lane with day out at go-kart track

A group of elderly residents at a care home have enjoyed living life in the fast lane on a day out on go-karts.

The pensioners taking part were aged between 77 and 101 and from Whitecraigs Care Home in Thornliebank, near Glasgow.

As part of the Accessible Karting programme, the group were driven round the track in side-by-side or tandem karts at The Experience in Glasgow’s Hillington Park.

It welcomes people with limited mobility or additional support needs as well as children and young adults – with some regular customers being blind or having severe autism.

Percy will turn 102 later in August (Big Partnership/PA)

Among those taking part from the care home were Percy, who turns 102 later this month, and 95-year-old Ellen.

She said: “I would give everything a try once and I’m glad I got the chance to go on the go-karts.

“I told Betty (88) that I would do it if she would, so I had to go for it. I kept telling them to go faster, it was great.

Advertising

“I can’t wait to tell my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all about it.

“I hope that it inspires them to be brave and embrace every opportunity.”

Betty, 88, also took part in the Accessible Karting programme (Big Partnership/PA)

Staff at the care home encourage residents to step outside their comfort zone.

Advertising

Amanda Randou, activities co-ordinator at Whitecraigs, said: “We’re always shocked, and very impressed, by the kind of activities that residents are willing to try.

“We get requests within the care home to take part in things like zip-lining and skydiving and we try to accommodate as much as we can.

“It was great to be able to send them out on the go-karts knowing they will have a great time in a safe environment, and I’m thrilled with their response.

“They had a great day and I’m sure we’ll be back.”