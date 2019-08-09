More than 100 evacuated amid fire at retirement apartment complex

Around 150 residents of a retirement complex have been evacuated from their homes after the building was ravaged by fire, police said.

Firefighters in Crewe have been battling through the night to stop the blaze from spreading, with people living in nearby homes also asked to leave due to the flames and smoke.

Incident update: Crews from Poynton are supporting the ALP with water. Efforts are focused on protecting surrounding houses from fire and preventing any further flame spread. Resident should keep doors and windows closed. #Crewe #Fire pic.twitter.com/4FluC97fOH — Poynton Fire Station (@PoyntonFS) August 9, 2019

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 4.30pm on Thursday to reports of the blaze at the Beechmere complex in Rolls Avenue.

By 10pm, 16 fire crews were at the scene, and a spokesman said the building had sustained “significant damage and has partially collapsed”.

Around 150 residents were evacuated (Cheshire Fire and Rescue/PA)

Police were called to assist with the incident, and said a number of the residents were relocated to crisis accommodation, while others were taken to an emergency rest centre.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a large fire in the roof space of a care home in Rolls Avenue, Crewe. Eight fire engines are at the scene and a full evacuation is taking place.For the latest info visit:https://t.co/5RiqJcRadt pic.twitter.com/FBdkSBWxdu — Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (@CheshireFire) August 8, 2019

People living nearby were urged to keep their windows and doors closed.