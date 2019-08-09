Advertising
More than 100 evacuated amid fire at retirement apartment complex
Sixteen fire engines from across Cheshire are at the scene in Crewe, along with two aerial platforms.
Around 150 residents of a retirement complex have been evacuated from their homes after the building was ravaged by fire, police said.
Firefighters in Crewe have been battling through the night to stop the blaze from spreading, with people living in nearby homes also asked to leave due to the flames and smoke.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called at 4.30pm on Thursday to reports of the blaze at the Beechmere complex in Rolls Avenue.
By 10pm, 16 fire crews were at the scene, and a spokesman said the building had sustained “significant damage and has partially collapsed”.
Police were called to assist with the incident, and said a number of the residents were relocated to crisis accommodation, while others were taken to an emergency rest centre.
People living nearby were urged to keep their windows and doors closed.
