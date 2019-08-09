In Pictures: Enter the Burryman – traditional parade brings good luck

Residents of South Queensferry near Edinburgh have gathered for the traditional Burryman parade.

The exact meaning of the quirky tradition has been lost through the years, although it is believed to have its origins in the 17th century.

The parade sees a local man covered from head to ankles in burrs – the seedheads of burdock plants that grow locally. Attendants will guide the burryman through South Queensferry for up to nine hours or more.

Andrew Taylor donned the burrs as this year’s Burryman.

The tradition is believed to bring good luck to the town’s people if they give him whisky offered through a straw or a donation of money.

