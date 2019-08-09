Appeal for dashcam footage after man killed in ‘heinous’ drive-by shooting

Murder detectives are appealing for dashcam footage after a “heinous” fatal drive-by shooting in a residential street.

A 20-year-old man was fatally wounded after a single shot was fired in Goosemore Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, just before 7.30pm on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

Officers are now hunting the “occupants of a dark-coloured vehicle” and have been scouring CCTV as well as appealing for dashcam footage in a bid to trace those responsible.

The family of the victim are being supported by specialist officers.

No-one has been arrested but the force said it would be increasing patrols in the area over the weekend.

It is the third fatal shooting in the city this year and the second in Erdington, following the death of Remal Hunt in April.

Local MP Jack Dromey called the latest gun attack a “tragic waste”.

He tweeted: “Another young man shot dead on the streets of Erdington, but 20 years old.

“Another tragic waste of a young man’s life.

“My condolences to his family and my full support for the police hunting his killer.

“Anyone knows who it was, please come forward.”

Community activist Desmond Jaddoo said: “My sincere condolences go out to family, friends and that community in Erdington.

“Clearly it highlights the gun and knife crime epidemic we do have and families are being torn apart and destroyed by what’s happening.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done, with all parts of community coming together, with the authorities, to address this. It must cease.

“Yet again a young man with his life ahead of him is no longer here because of this epidemic.”

“There is shock, horror and disbelief in the area, and the street is very much a leafy suburb.

“It highlights the fact, once again, that nowhere is immune to the scourge of violence.”

Appealing for information, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths said: “Another young man has been robbed of his life and his family left devastated by his loss. Officers are supporting them after such shocking news.

“This was a heinous act of violence and my team have worked through the night to secure evidence from the scene and fast-track our inquiries, but I need anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“We have extra officers in the area through today and into the weekend to offer reassurance to the local community.”

Detectives can be contacted through the force website or by calling 101, or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.