Search for man missing since leaving for work almost two weeks ago

An appeal has been launched to find a man who has not been seen since leaving his home for work almost a fortnight ago.

Matthew Wainwright, of James Campbell Road, Ayr, was last seen leaving his home on Monday July 22.

He was due to return from work in the north of England on Friday July 26 but has only made “one or two calls to his family” since.

The 32-year-old’s work vehicle has been spotted across the north of England, where he works, including in Lancashire, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Northumbria.

Officers are now appealing for any information on his whereabouts and for Mr Wainwright to come forward.

He is white, 6ft 2in with a large athletic build, short brown hair and green eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time.

Chief Inspector Brian Anderson said: “Matthew works away from home and left to head to the north of England on Monday July 22 2019.

“He was due to come home on Friday July 26 but didn’t come back and so far, other than one or two calls to his family, and his works vehicle, a white coloured Ford Transit, registration YM19TSX, being spotted in Lancashire, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Northumbria areas, there has been no further contact from him.

“Normally whilst working away he is in regular contact with family so to not be in contact now for nearly two weeks is concerning.”

He added: “I would ask Matthew or anyone who knows where he is to contact police.

“He has family in Leeds and we have been in contact with them, as well as the relevant forces in England, but no-one has seen or heard from him.

“Any information as to his whereabouts can be passed to officers at Ayr Police Office via 101.

“Please quote reference number 4641 of the Monday 29 July when calling.

“We’d also ask Matthew himself to get in touch. His safety and well-being is paramount for us and we want to know he is OK and to get him back home.”